Indonesia beat China to lift Thomas Cup trophy after 19-year winless drought
Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the team championship of men's badminton with 14 titles, but had endured a nineteen year winless drought before Sunday's victory.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:40 PM IST
PTI | , Aarhus (denmark)
Indonesia lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the first time since 2002 after sweeping past defending champions China 3-0 in the final on Sunday here.
China settled for silver while Japan and hosts Denmark shared the bronze.
