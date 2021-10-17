Home / Sports / Indonesia beat China to lift Thomas Cup trophy after 19-year winless drought
Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the team championship of men's badminton with 14 titles, but had endured a nineteen year winless drought before Sunday's victory.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:40 PM IST
PTI | , Aarhus (denmark)

Indonesia lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the first time since 2002 after sweeping past defending champions China 3-0 in the final on Sunday here.

Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the team championship of men's badminton with 14 titles, but had endured a nineteen year winless drought before Sunday's victory.

China settled for silver while Japan and hosts Denmark shared the bronze. 

Sunday, October 17, 2021
