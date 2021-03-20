ISSF WC: Yashaswini wins first gold for India, Manu Bhaker clinches silver

Yashaswini Deswal bagged the first gold medal for India in the Women's 10M Air Pistol final of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Saturday here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR).

Deswal accumulated 238.8 points to lead in her category. Another Indian shooter Manu Bhaker won a silver medal with 236.7 points.

Earlier in the day, world number one shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar clinched the bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) and opened India's medal account in the competition.

Divyansh shot 228.1 which got him the third position while Arjun Babuta finished at the fifth position, narrowly missing out on a medal. Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA won the gold medal while Hungarian shooter Istvan Peni took home silver in the mega event.

Divyansh was nervous ahead of the final but with his coach's help, the world number one opened India's account in the medal tally on Saturday. "I am happy with this medal and I will work hard and try to get gold in the future. I was very nervous when the final started, my heartbeat was also very high but the coach helped me during the event and I made my comeback," Divyansh told reporters here.

"Usually final takes place on the same day of the event but this is the first time when final happened next day. But for me everything was fine as I slept well and there was no pressure at all," he added. (ANI)