Home / Sports / Badminton / All England 2021: PV Sindhu bows out in semifinals, loses to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong
File Photo of PV Sindhu(Twitter)
File Photo of PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

All England 2021: PV Sindhu bows out in semifinals, loses to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong

  Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong looked in command from the start and never allowed to find an off-color PV Sindhu to find her feet.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:17 PM IST

India's PV Sidhu bowed out of the 2021 All England Championships with a (score) defeat to sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semifinals in Birmingham on Saturday.

Going into her second semifinal at the championships, Sindhu led the head-to-head record 2-1 and had also won their previous meeting earlier in the year.

However, things panned out differently today as world number 11 from Thailand looked in command from the start and never allowed to find an off-colour Sindhu to find her feet.

Chochuwong grabbed the opening game 21-17 after 24 minutes. Both players started off with an unforced error and traded blows till 3-3. From there on, Chochuwong began increasing the gap and raced to a 9-5 lead, courtesy of Sindhu's error-prone start. She made numerous unforced errors and looked subdued in movement and stroke-making.

ALSO READ| Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic risks

The lead swelled to 14-7 as Chochuwong's immaculate defensive game allowed her counterattack and shift gears at will. The reigning world champion then found her feet and won four points in a row to reduce the parity to three points. Chochuwong netted a return and missed the line off a forehand smash as Sindhu closed the gap further.

Between trailing 7-14 and 16-17, world number 7 Sindhu played some commanding badminton. The roar was back and so were the heavy-duty smashes that comprehensively beat the defense of Chochuwong.

But the joy of the 25-year-old's remarkable comeback was short-lived as Chochuwong won four of the next six points to take the first game.

ALSO READ| Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra seal mixed doubles spot

The second game was more one-sided. Chochuwong came out with all guns blazing. The Thai bossed the rallies, unfazed by the Olympic silver medallist power, and her power game caught the Indian off-guard. The world number 11 then raced to a 4-1 lead and built on from there to go ahead 11-4.

The fifth seed won the next two points and eyed a repeat of her first set comeback. But Chochuwong responded to fire with fire and raced ahead to 17-7.

In the end, the 23-year-old sealed the second game 21-9 in 21 minutes to seal a spot in the final and she did so without losing a single game so far in this edition.

The defeat is the Indian's second in the semifinals of the championships. In 2018, she lost to Akane Yamaguchi after going up a set.

Topics
pv sindhu all england open badminton championships all england championship badminton world federation
