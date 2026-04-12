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Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win Monte Carlo Masters, returns to No.1 spot

Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to win the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time. 

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 11:37 pm IST
AFP |
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Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to win the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time on Sunday and reclaim the world number one ranking from his Spanish rival.

Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets (AFP)

Sinner downed Alcaraz 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to capture his third ATP 1000 title of the year after completing the "Sunshine Double" last month with victories in Indian Wells and Miami.

The 24-year-old Sinner joins Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as only the third player to win four successive ATP 1000 titles. He also triumphed in Paris at the end of last season.

"We came here trying to get as many matches as possible, getting good feedback before other big tournaments coming up. Today was a high level from both of us," Sinner said.

"It was a bit windy, a bit breezy. Different conditions from what the tournament has brought. The result is amazing. Getting back to No.1 means a lot for me... I am very happy to win a big title on this surface, I haven't done it before and it means a lot to me."

He jumped out to a 2-0 lead when Sinner pushed a forehand long in blustery conditions, but the Italian broke back in the following game as he gradually found his rhythm.

The Spaniard fought off a break point in the fifth game and three more at 4-4, but Sinner's greater consistency paid off in the tie-break, which he secured when Alcaraz hit a double fault down set point.

Alcaraz won a sensational rally to break Sinner's serve early in the second set, but the second seed continued to put pressure on his opponent and rallied from 3-1 down, taking the last five games to clinch the biggest clay-court title of his career.

 
monte carlo masters jannik sinner carlos alcaraz
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Stay updated with the latest scores, results, and headlines from us sports, wwe, football, tennis, hockey, and other sports. Follow live action, big tournaments, and top players across all major leagues on sports by Hindustan Times.
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