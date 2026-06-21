Japan's firepower comes to the fore as Ueda bags a double at World Cup; Tunisia out

Japan were without injured playmaker Takefusa Kubo for Saturday's World Cup match against Tunisia, but their fluent attack hardly missed a beat with Ayase Ueda scoring twice and setting up another in a crushing 4-0 win.

Japan's Ayase Ueda had a great game against Tunisia.(REUTERS)

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Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito also got on the scoresheet as Japan tore through Tunisia's defence to deliver a statement victory in the 1,000th match of the World Cup.

It was also a landmark moment for Asian football, with Japan becoming the first team from the continent to score four goals in a World Cup match.

Also Read: 3.09 goals per game: FIFA World Cup 2026 fastest to 100 goals in 68 years!

"We prepared well for what we wanted to do and played aggressively," Hajime Moriyasu told DAZN, adding that the Japanese and Mexican fans in Monterrey had provided a huge boost.

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{{^usCountry}} Japan and the Netherlands are both on four points heading into the final round of games in Group F, with the Dutch ahead on goals scored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Japan and the Netherlands are both on four points heading into the final round of games in Group F, with the Dutch ahead on goals scored. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For Tunisia, the defeat brought a swift and painful end to their campaign. Herve Renard was brought in after a 5-1 loss to Sweden in the hope that the veteran coach could spark a turnaround, but his first match in charge ended with elimination with a game to spare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Tunisia, the defeat brought a swift and painful end to their campaign. Herve Renard was brought in after a 5-1 loss to Sweden in the hope that the veteran coach could spark a turnaround, but his first match in charge ended with elimination with a game to spare. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We still have a third game to play, we are at a World Cup and must remain focused," Renard said. “We must be professionals to the very end.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We still have a third game to play, we are at a World Cup and must remain focused," Renard said. “We must be professionals to the very end.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Moriyasu was delighted with the performance of his side. “It was our second game of the World Cup, a match of high tension, and one that people all over the world were watching. I am very happy that we were able to secure a victory in such a game,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moriyasu was delighted with the performance of his side. “It was our second game of the World Cup, a match of high tension, and one that people all over the world were watching. I am very happy that we were able to secure a victory in such a game,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"As a team, seeing players pick up injuries is, of course, highly regrettable and a painful blow. However, we have built this squad around the concept of whoever steps onto the pitch can win, and whoever partners up can function effectively.

"Daichi (Kamada) has mostly been deployed as a defensive midfielder recently, but considering our current team situation, we had him shift to the shadow striker position today. The idea was to bring out his strengths and have him control the team's offence and defence from that advanced position.

“Ko Itakura and Takehiro Tomiyasu, these two have also played central roles in our team-building process up until now. We have always viewed them as players capable of competing at the true World Cup standard,” he added.

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