From Joao Felix to Bernardo Silva: 5 stars Barcelona can target after Ousmane Dembele transfer

French international Ousmane Dembele is all set to leave Barcelona and join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French winger signed for Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for €145m. He was the Spanish club’s second-most expensive signing after Philippe Coutinho. Dembele, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, arrived in Spain with a reputation for pace and goal-scoring nous. Though he won the La Liga with Barcelona, his stay in Camp Nou was marred by injuries.

Ousmane Dembele (7) reacts after scoring a goal (Reuters)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Dembele’s transfer in a tweet. “Ousmane Dembele says yes to Paris Saint-Germain! Initial green light to the proposal has arrived. PSG verbally agreed five-year deal with Dembele’s agent. PSG have sent formal letter to inform Barcelona, now trying best way to close the deal — depends on timing,” he wrote in a post. With Dembele expected to join PSG ahead of the new season, let's take a look at five players that Xavi's Barcelona can target in the summer transfer window.

1) Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix appears to be the likely replacement of Ousmane Dembele. Felix did an impressive job at Chelsea during his loan spell. Though he was not consistent. Following his loan spell at Chelsea, the Portuguese international is now all set to return to Atletico Madrid. Felix’s versatility, pace, precision and finishing can prove to be quite effective for Barcelona.

2) Joao Cancelo

As per talkSPORT, Barcelona have held talks with Manchester City over a potential summer move for Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese full-back was part of Bayern Munich squad in the second half of last season. Barcelona manager Xavi had reportedly expressed his desire to land a new right-back ahead of the next campaign. Money obtained from Ousmane Dembele’s transaction will enable Xavi to rope in someone like Cancelo.

3) Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has still two more years left on his current Manchester City contract. Luring Silva away from the English side may prove to be a tough task for the Catalan giants. Barcelona’s attractive project and a key role in the squad can certainly attract the Portuguese international to Nou Camp. Manchester City will reportedly ask for around £43m ($54m) for Silva.

4) Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane’s lack of proper game-time in Bayern Munich can move the German winger away from the Bavarian giants. Following Dembele’s departure, Sane can very much fill in the gap in the Barcelona wing. Rumours of Sane leaving Bayern Munich have been doing rounds in recent times and it can happen this time with Barcelona showing their interest in the 27-year-old.

5) Giovani Lo Celso

Over the years, Barcelona has been a happy hunting ground for many Argentinians from Diego Maradona to Xavier Mascherano and Lionel Messi. The list could get another addition in the form of Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso if the transfer rumour mill is to be believed. A versatile player, he also has the ability to play wide, if needed. Lo Celso has a price tag of around 20 million pounds and could be a bargain buy for Barcelona.

