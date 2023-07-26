Justin Herbert agrees to record-breaking NFL deal with Los Angeles Chargers: Report

Justin Herbert is all set to become the highest-paid quarterback in the history of the National Football League (NFL). Herbert is on the verge of achieving the incredible feat having reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. A report by ESPN claimed that the 25-year-old has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $262.5 million. The historic deal reportedly comprises a no-trade clause, along with $133.7 million in full guarantees and $193.7 million in injury guarantees.

(FILES) Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Herbert still has two years remaining on his rookie deal and this means the American professional footballer is contracted under Chargers for the next seven years. Herbert’s new $52.5 million average per season deal surpasses Lamar Jackson’s five-year contract extension which he signed with the Baltimore Ravens three months back.

Philadelphia Eagles’ acquisition of Jalen Hurts is now the third-most expensive transaction for a quarterback in the history of the NFL. Herbert’s brand new agreement took place just a day before the Chargers kicked off their training camp. “I sleep better at night knowing we have a franchise quarterback. He's done so much already in his young career, yet we all know there's still a lot there because of his commitment to the game,” Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco was quoted as saying by ESPN at the end of last season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justin Herbert has been a part of the Los Angeles Chargers since 2020. He had joined the Chargers as the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft three years back. Last year, Herbert led the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2018. Overall, Herbert has an impressive record of 25-24, with one playoff loss for the Chargers in three seasons.

The Chargers had reportedly started negotiating a long-term contract with Herbert right after the 2022 season when the American professional turned out to be eligible. The Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley had previously expressed confidence about keeping Herbert in the squad for a “long time.” “We're so excited that he is leading our franchise," Brandon Staley said earlier this offseason at the NFL’s annual league meeting in Phoenix.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before his professional career, Justin Herbert became an all-state quarterback at Sheldon High School. He claimed Oregon's First-Year Player of the Year award back in 2016. Out of a possible 50, Herbert has till now featured in 49 games, gathering 14,089 yards.

In his impressive NFL outing, Herbert has secured 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He will be representing the Chargers this season under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON