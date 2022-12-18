Messi creates world record in FIFA WC final vs France, Argentina captain surpasses Matthaus and Maldini in elite list

Leading two-time champions Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, talisman Lionel Messi has shattered a massive record by surpassing Germany great Lothar Matthaus in an exclusive list. One of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, Messi created a world record when Argentina squared off against defending champions France in the final of the Qatar World Cup at the Lusail Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of only six men to play in five editions of the FIFA World Cup, Argentina captain Messi has recorded his 26th appearance at the grandest stage. The 35-year-old has surpassed Germany's Matthaus to become the most-capped player in the history of the FIFA World Cup. No player has played more matches than the Argentina talisman in the history of the showpiece event. Rewriting history in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner recently shattered Gabriel Batistuta's record in the semi-final stage of the prestigious event.

ALSO READ: 'Mbappe will score twice and Messi will cry': Piers Morgan makes bombshell prediction for FIFA World Cup final

Messi was on target for the two-time champions in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia at the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. The 35-year-old eclipsed Batistuta by scoring his 11th goal for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. The charismatic leader of La Albiceleste holds the record for most goals (11) scored by an Argentina player at the FIFA World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Messi now also holds the record of playing the most number of minutes at the FIFA World Cup. Messi has surpassed Italy legend Paolo Maldini, who appeared for 2,217 minutes at the FIFA World Cup. Messi created history by going past Maldini in the first half of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Since his debut at the grandest stage in 2006, Messi has recorded 19 appearances as captain in the FIFA World Cup.

The record goal-scorer of the South American giants is followed by Rafa Marquez (17) and Diego Maradona (16). Messi is the only player to record an assist in five editions of the World Cup. The Argentina captain became the highest goal scorer at the Qatar World Cup when he scored his 6th goal to give his side an early lead in the final. Messi is the first men's player in FIFA World Cup history to score in every round at a single edition. Messi-led Argentina side is aiming to become the second team in World Cup history to lift the famous trophy after losing their opening game. Former champions Spain achieved the lesser-known feat in the 2010 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON