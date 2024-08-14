Love and respect: HI retire Sreejesh’s No.16 jersey

There was laughter. There were jokes. The players also shed a tear or two on an emotional Wednesday afternoon as Harmanpreet Singh and Co, all wearing PR Sreejesh jerseys, raised the goalkeeper on their shoulders, one last time as a member of the Indian hockey team. Hockey player PR Sreejesh with team members wearing jerseys with 'PR Sreejesh' on the back during his farewell ceremony. (ANI)

Come Thursday, the 36-year-old, when he is done with official engagements and felicitations, will no longer be a member of the Indian team, having been part of the outfit for 18 long years.

“Eighteen years is a long journey. I’ve experienced all the highs and lows, but it has shaped me into the person I am today,” said the double Olympic bronze medallist, who played 336 international matches.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time as an international player, and will deeply miss my teammates, who have become a second family to me. While life will certainly be different without playing, I am not stepping away from the sport. I have plans for the future and am excited for this new chapter in my life.”

In an unprecedented move, Hockey India (HI) announced that they were retiring the No.16 jersey in Sreejesh’s honour, adding that the keeper from Kerala will be the new junior men’s hockey team coach before handing him a cheque of ₹25 lakh for his contribution to Indian hockey.

“He had told me about his retirement plans 4-5 months back. I spoke to him about the coaching role immediately. Harmanpreet was also there. Sreejesh immediately agreed,” said HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.

Born in Kizhakkambalam village in Kerala’s Ernakulam district to farmers PV Raveendran and Usha, Sreejesh took up hockey at the age of 12 as being an athlete offered grace marks in school. He chose goalkeeping as it seemed the easiest role to perform to a teenaged Sreejesh.

But once in the national setup, Sreejesh’s international career, which started in 2006, saw Indian hockey rise up again. As an upcoming keeper, he was witness to Indian hockey’s nadir when the team failed to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. While India qualified in London 2012, they finished 12th and last. In Rio 2016, India exited in the quarter-finals.

Sreejesh played a crucial role in Tokyo 2021 to end India’s 41-year wait for an Olympic medal. In Paris, Sreejesh’s heroics helped India win successive Olympic hockey medals for the first time in 52 years.

“I don’t know anything outside this India jersey. I just know – get up, train, sleep. Repeat. From the time we got our first international coach Jose Brasa to now, I want to pass on whatever I have learnt to the kids. It’s been going through my head for a long time,” added the Khel Ratna, who idolised Dhanraj Pillay, Adrian D’Souza and Jaap Stockmann.

Though he has won medals at every event out there, there is still something missing from his trophy cabinet.

“I was fortunate to play three of my four World Cups at home but not winning a medal is an unfulfilled dream. But I have a strong belief that when my brothers will win a medal at the 2026 World Cup, they will my take my jersey to the podium,” added the former India captain.

After Sreejesh had announced that he will retire after the Olympics, the Indian team had dedicated their Paris campaign and the eventual bronze medal to the goalkeeper. With his parents, wife and two children watching with moist eyes, 15 Sreejesh jerseys took the India goalkeeper out of the felicitation hall, chanting his name.

“I will cherish this day forever. Thank you so much to everyone who has been a part of this special occasion,” concluded Sreejesh.