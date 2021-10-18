Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Mary Kom to skip National Women's Boxing Championships
sports

Mary Kom to skip National Women's Boxing Championships

The 38-year-old, who reached the pre-quarters of Tokyo Olympics before bowing out with a hard-fought loss, is, however, training for the world championships in December.
Mary Kom will be skipping this year's National Boxing C'ships. (Getty)
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 08:11 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom will not compete in the upcoming National Women's Boxing Championships in Hisar. The 38-year-old, who reached the pre-quarters of Tokyo Olympics before bowing out with a hard-fought loss, is, however, training for the world championships in December.

Even though the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced that only gold medal winners from the Nationals will make the squad, it is reliably learnt that trials could be held in a couple of weight categories, including the 48kg division, which Mary Kom would prefer to compete in. The national championships will be held in Hisar from October 21.

Mary, a multiple-time Asian gold-medallist, has not competed since the Tokyo Games and a federation source said, she would have given the Nationals a shot if the announcement on world championship selection had come sooner. The BFI's decision of picking only national gold-winners for the world championships was announced on October 5.

"She would have competed had she known about this earlier. She would have prepared accordingly," the federation said.

Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) has been given direct selection for the world event based on her Tokyo performance. She will also be skipping the domestic showpiece. The other two Tokyo Olympians, Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg), will be competing at the nationals. 

The women's boxing world championships will be held in Istanbul in early December and will offer a total prize money of USD 2.6 million, same amount as marked for the men's event, due to start on October 24 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Topics
mary kom mc mary kom
