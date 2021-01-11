IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / MCC president Sangakkara condemns racial abuse of Indians at SCG
sports

MCC president Sangakkara condemns racial abuse of Indians at SCG

MCC president Sangakkara condemns racial abuse of Indians at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third Test against Australia. He said that said he was fortunate enough to not face racism in his playing days.
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:00 PM IST
File photo of former Sri Lankan captain and current MCC president Kumara Sangakkara(Twitter)

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President Kumar Sangakkara on Monday condemned the incidents of Indian players being subjected to racial abuse by spectators during the third Test against Australia, demanding strong punishment against the offenders.

MCC is the guardian of the laws of the game.

"I did read about what happened with the crowd and the Indian team in the last couple of days," Sangakkara said during a virtual interaction facilitated by the Abu Dhabi T10.

"Racism in any country in any manner has to be condemned and those responsible should be strongly punished and stern action should be taken against them," said the former Sri Lanka captain.

Play was halted for a few minutes at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday after India pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of racial abuse from a section of the crowd, leading to the expulsion of six spectators and an unreserved apology from Cricket Australia.

On Saturday and Sunday, Siraj and senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah were allegedly subjected to multiple abuses including racist slurs like "Brown Dog" and "Big Monkey".

Sangakkara said he was fortunate enough to not face racism in his playing days.

"During my time I was fortunate that I never came across any kind of racial abuse. I can't speak on behalf of other Sri Lankan cricketers but I personally have not been victimised in terms of racial slurs and that's true for every country I have toured," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sydney cricket ground mohammed siraj marylebone cricket club kumar sangakkara

Related Stories

cricket

Cricket Australia may dish out 'indefinite' bans if fans guilty of racial abuse

PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:24 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.