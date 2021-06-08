Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Milkha Singh's health much better, his oxygen saturation normal: PGIMER Director
sports

Milkha Singh's health much better, his oxygen saturation normal: PGIMER Director

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday last week.
ANI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Milkha Singh: File photo(PTI)

Track legend Milkha Singh's health is much better and his oxygen saturation is also normal, said Jagat Ram, the Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

"Milkha Singh was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh on June 3. His health is much better now. His oxygen saturation is normal," Ram told ANI.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday last week.

He is currently being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER. Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion.

He still is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
