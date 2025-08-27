Najee Harris injury update: Chargers fans get good news; RB's return timeline set

The Los Angeles Chargers indicated on Tuesday that star RB Najee Harris could be ready for Week 1 as he is recovering from an offseason eye injury. The 26-year-old sustained the injury during a July 4 fireworks mishap. He was on the non-football injury list since the start of camp after sustaining what his agent, Doug Hendrickson, described as a ‘superficial eye injury’. Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Chargers’ general manager, Joe Hortiz, said that Harris is doing well.

“Najee’s doing great, going through all the medical processes,” Hortiz told CBS during the Chargers’ final preseason game. “But he’s on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully in Week 1.”

As per the latest update, the star RB worked off to the side with an athletic trainer, ran, and handled a football after spending the past 10 days limited to conditioning work. The Chargers have not disclosed details of the injury, in line with coach Jim Harbaugh's practice of withholding specifics during the preseason.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on August 21 that he did not have new updates on Harris. “When Najee’s ready to play, he’ll be ready to play,” Harbaugh said. “Right now, to take it past today would be going over the legal limit.”

If Harris remained on the NFI list when rosters are finalized, he could have miss the first four games.

LA Chargers 2025 Schedule

Fri, Sep 5, 2025: vs. Chiefs (São Paulo, Brazil, 8:00 PM ET, YouTube)

Mon, Sep 15, 2025: at Raiders (10:00 PM ET, ESPN)

Sun, Sep 21, 2025: vs. Broncos (4:05 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Sep 28, 2025: at Giants (1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Oct 5, 2025: vs. Commanders (4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Sun, Oct 12, 2025: at Dolphins (1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Oct 19, 2025: vs. Colts (4:05 PM ET, CBS)

Thu, Oct 23, 2025: vs. Vikings (8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video)

Sun, Nov 2, 2025: at Titans (1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Nov 9, 2025: vs. Steelers (8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Sun, Nov 16, 2025: at Jaguars (1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Nov 30, 2025: vs. Raiders (4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Mon, Dec 8, 2025: vs. Eagles (8:15 PM ET, ABC/ESPN)

Sun, Dec 14, 2025: at Chiefs (1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Dec 21, 2025: at Cowboys (1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Sun, Dec 28, 2025: vs. Texans (1:00 PM ET, TBD)

Sun, Jan 4, 2026: at Broncos (1:00 PM ET, TBD)