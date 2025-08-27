Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Najee Harris injury update: Chargers fans get good news; RB's return timeline set

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 02:19 am IST

The Los Angeles Chargers indicated on Tuesday that star RB Najee Harris could be ready for Week 1 as he is recovering from an offseason eye injury.

The Los Angeles Chargers indicated on Tuesday that star RB Najee Harris could be ready for Week 1 as he is recovering from an offseason eye injury. The 26-year-old sustained the injury during a July 4 fireworks mishap. He was on the non-football injury list since the start of camp after sustaining what his agent, Doug Hendrickson, described as a ‘superficial eye injury’.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Chargers’ general manager, Joe Hortiz, said that Harris is doing well.

“Najee’s doing great, going through all the medical processes,” Hortiz told CBS during the Chargers’ final preseason game. “But he’s on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully in Week 1.”

As per the latest update, the star RB worked off to the side with an athletic trainer, ran, and handled a football after spending the past 10 days limited to conditioning work. The Chargers have not disclosed details of the injury, in line with coach Jim Harbaugh's practice of withholding specifics during the preseason.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on August 21 that he did not have new updates on Harris. “When Najee’s ready to play, he’ll be ready to play,” Harbaugh said. “Right now, to take it past today would be going over the legal limit.”

If Harris remained on the NFI list when rosters are finalized, he could have miss the first four games.

LA Chargers 2025 Schedule

Fri, Sep 5, 2025: vs. Chiefs (São Paulo, Brazil, 8:00 PM ET, YouTube)

Mon, Sep 15, 2025: at Raiders (10:00 PM ET, ESPN)

Sun, Sep 21, 2025: vs. Broncos (4:05 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Sep 28, 2025: at Giants (1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Oct 5, 2025: vs. Commanders (4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Sun, Oct 12, 2025: at Dolphins (1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Oct 19, 2025: vs. Colts (4:05 PM ET, CBS)

Thu, Oct 23, 2025: vs. Vikings (8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video)

Sun, Nov 2, 2025: at Titans (1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Nov 9, 2025: vs. Steelers (8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Sun, Nov 16, 2025: at Jaguars (1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Nov 30, 2025: vs. Raiders (4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Mon, Dec 8, 2025: vs. Eagles (8:15 PM ET, ABC/ESPN)

Sun, Dec 14, 2025: at Chiefs (1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Sun, Dec 21, 2025: at Cowboys (1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Sun, Dec 28, 2025: vs. Texans (1:00 PM ET, TBD)

Sun, Jan 4, 2026: at Broncos (1:00 PM ET, TBD)

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Durand Cup Final Live latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Durand Cup Final Live latest updates.
News / Sports / Najee Harris injury update: Chargers fans get good news; RB's return timeline set
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On