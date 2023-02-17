NBA All-Star Game 2023: All questions answered from team, format to performers

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. ET. This event is the main attraction of the NBA All-Star Weekend, featuring the best basketball players in the world.

What is the new format for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the first time ever, team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will choose their teams directly before the All-Star Game. The NBA All-Star Draft will be held at 5:30 p.m. ET, an hour before the game. The captains will select from a pool of starters or reserves, regardless of conference affiliation.

Who are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game team captains and starters?

The captains are LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the starters are Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Lauri Markkanen, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, and Antetokounmpo. Zion Williamson and Stephen Curry were initially named starters but were replaced by Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant, respectively.

Also read | Timetable, teams and tickets; All you need to know about NBA All-Star Game 2023

How are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game teams selected?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The captains will draft their teams playground-style from a pool of starters or reserves, regardless of conference affiliation. James will have the first pick as the leading vote-getter.

The reserves are Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle, Pascal Siakam, Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Domantas Sabonis, Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Edwards, and De'Aaron Fox.

Who are the coaches for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets and Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics will serve as the coaches for Team LeBron and Team Giannis, respectively.

What is the scoring format for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The teams will compete in a mini-game in each of the first three quarters, with the winning team earning $100,000 for a Utah-based charity. In the fourth quarter, a "target score" is set: the total score of the leading team plus 24 points. The first team to reach the target score wins the game.

Also read | NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2023: All about brand new format for young players

Which artists will be performing at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Jewel, a Grammy-nominated artist from Utah, will join actors Vin Diesel and Ben Affleck, as well as Post Malone, to perform at the upcoming NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jewel will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the All-Star Game on Sunday, while Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem. Diesel will introduce the players, and Post Malone will perform a medley after James and Antetokounmpo select their teams for the game.

Who won the 2022 NBA All-Star Game?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game was won by Team LeBron, with Stephen Curry named the MVP. He scored 50 points with a record 16 three-pointers.