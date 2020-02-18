e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Neymar’s PSG return “changes everything” for Dortmund clash: Tuchel

Neymar’s PSG return “changes everything” for Dortmund clash: Tuchel

Tuchel named Neymar in his squad for their last-16 first leg tie in Germany despite the world’s most expensive player missing the French club’s last four games through injury.

football Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dortmund
PSG's Neymar exercises during a training session in the stadium prior the Champions League soccer match in Dortmund, Germany, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Borussia Dortmund will play against Paris Saint Germain in a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match in Dortmund on Tuesday
PSG's Neymar exercises during a training session in the stadium prior the Champions League soccer match in Dortmund, Germany, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Borussia Dortmund will play against Paris Saint Germain in a Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match in Dortmund on Tuesday(AP)
         

The return of Neymar from a rib injury in time for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash at Borussia Dortmund “changes almost everything... and brings a lot of confidence” to his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates, coach Thomas Tuchel said.

Tuchel named the Brazilian superstar in his squad for their last-16 first leg tie in Germany despite the world’s most expensive player missing the French club’s last four games through injury.

He has been struggling with a rib problem, but should be fit to play at Signal Iduna Park.

“He’s fine, he’s going to train, and will play if nothing happens to him,” said Tuchel in Monday’s press conference.

“He has the quality, the confidence and the ability to do decisive things. His presence changes everything - it gives me and his team-mates a lot of confidence.

“If he’s missing, he’s missing - but we don’t have another player of that quality.”Neymar missed last season’s surprise last-16 loss to Manchester United with a foot injury, while he also sat out the second leg of the defeat at the same stage of the competition by Real Madrid in 2018.

He was rested, along with France forward Kylian Mbappe, for Saturday’s remarkable 4-4 draw at Amiens in Ligue 1.

PSG are yet to reach the Champions League semi-finals since being bought by their Qatari owners nine years ago, with their run to the last four in 1994-95 still the closest they have come to lifting the European Cup.

Electric atmosphere

Tuchel is under extra pressure to deliver as PSG have exited at the last 16 stage in Europe for the last three seasons.

“It’s clear that if you lose three times in a row in the last 16, the situation is not the same the fourth time,” admitted Tuchel.

“After the defeat (to Manchester United last season), we were sad, I was mentally almost dead, but that’s sport.

“I said to the players (at the time): ‘It might be a bit harder next year, but that’s what we play in the Champions League for’.

“Sometimes you lose, you have to accept it and use the defeats to grow.” Having coached Dortmund for two seasons before his dismissal in 2017, Tuchel knows to expect a passionate atmosphere.

“It’s difficult to control your emotions in this stadium and I’m not sure it’s possible for the 90 minutes,” said PSG’s German coach.

“It’s necessary to remain calm, attentive and intelligent.

“Dortmund are very strong when they press and when they counter-attack.”The hosts are missing Germany forwards Marco Reus and Julian Brandt, but Dortmund have a deadly teenage duo in striker Erling Braut Haaland and England winger Jadon Sancho, both just 19.

Haaland has scored a phenomenal nine goals in his six games for Dortmund.

“Their forwards’ statistics are incredible,” said Tuchel.

“We will have to block their counter-attacks before they start.

“It’s going to be a challenge.”

tags
top news
Won’t question Nitish Kumar’s decision, says Prashant Kishor on expulsion from JD(U)
Won’t question Nitish Kumar’s decision, says Prashant Kishor on expulsion from JD(U)
Decoding AAP’s spectacular victory in 3 charts. Why BJP lost despite its gains
Decoding AAP’s spectacular victory in 3 charts. Why BJP lost despite its gains
No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM
No graveyard in Ram Janmabhoomi, says Ayodhya DM
Masood Azhar, claimed to be missing, hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak: Intel
Masood Azhar, claimed to be missing, hiding in bomb-proof house in Pak: Intel
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
Apple users, your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore
Apple users, your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
UPPSC PCS prelims ResultMira RajputVirat KohliMujhse Shaadi KarogeCoronavirusSmriti Irani

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News