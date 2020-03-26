e-paper
Home / Sports / Olympic blues to IPL cloud: Covid-19 news from the sporting arena

Olympic blues to IPL cloud: Covid-19 news from the sporting arena

Here’s a list of top sports stories from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 10:19 IST
Hindustan Times
The world’s richest cricket tournament whose start was already postponed from this Sunday to April 15, is facing cancellation(PTI)
The 21-day nationwide lockdown might bring bad news for the big-ticket Indian Premier League. There’s no final word from BCCI on the T20 tournament, but, clearly, sport is not the priority at this moment. But the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics might not be a bad news for wrestler Narsingh Pancham Yadav, whose four-year doping ban will end in July.

IPL: League of uncertainty as hope fades

But for the world reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Premier League (IPL) venues would have been decked with team banners and player cut-outs by now. Instead, the world’s richest cricket tournament whose start was already postponed from this Sunday to April 15, is facing cancellation.

Canned IPL will hurt India aspirants

Many young players, or those just looking to be noticed, dream of taking the IPL route to national selection. This year, they fear missing out, with no guarantee what the next season will bring up.

‘For wrong reason, but happy to be home’

Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian cricket team and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), talks about what he is doing in his leisure time during coronavirus lockdown.

Bach seeks time for answers

Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, said fresh dates for the 2021 Olympics will be decided by a task force comprising the IOC’s Coordination Commission and the organising committee of the Games in Tokyo.

Postponed Tokyo Olympics gives wrestler Narsingh Yadav new hope

One Indian athlete, and possibly one athlete alone, will not be complaining about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. Narsingh Pancham Yadav. The wrestler Yadav is currently at the end of a four-year doping ban that came into effect just before Rio Olympics in 2016. With the ban set to finish in July this year, Yadav has plenty to smile about.

