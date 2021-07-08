Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Amit Panghal top-seeded for Olympics, Simranjit 4th
olympics

Amit Panghal top-seeded for Olympics, Simranjit 4th

The seedings were unveiled by the International Olympic Committee's draws boxing task force, which is conducting the competition at the games.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Indian boxer Amit Panghal won silver medal at ASBC Asian Boxing Championship.(PTI)

World number one Indian boxing ace Amit Panghal has been given the top seeding in the 52kg category, while Simranjit Kaur (60kg) was the lone woman pugilist from the country to be seeded at fourth for the Olympic Games starting July 23.

The seedings were unveiled by the International Olympic Committee's draws boxing task force, which is conducting the competition at the games.

The draws will be unveiled on July 22.

Panghal and Kaur are the only Indian boxers to get a seeding in the Games.

While Panghal is the reigning Asian Games champion and a world championships silver-medallist, Kaur is a bronze-winner from world championships.

Both of them would be competing in their maiden Olympic Games.

India would be represented by an unprecedented nine boxers -- five men and four women -- at the Games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit panghal tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP