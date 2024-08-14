Carolina Marin's injury to Jordan Chiles' bronze dispute: Cruel twists of fate that shattered dreams at Paris Olympics

After years of preparation and commitment to making it big at the Olympics, it is devastating when injuries and bad luck plague an athlete’s performance. While Indian athletes have seen their fair share of unlucky moments at the Paris Olympics 2024, let us take a look at some international athletes who did not have luck on their side at the Games: Carolin Marin (L); Jordan Chiles(AP)

Jordan Chiles: Jordan Chiles' journey at the 2024 Paris Olympics took an unfortunate turn during the women’s floor exercise final. After initially being awarded a score of 13.666, placing her fifth, Chiles and her team celebrated when a successful appeal led to her score being revised to 13.766, earning her the bronze medal. However, the celebration was just for a few days. The Romanian Gymnastics Federation, representing gymnasts Ana Bǎrbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, challenged the timing of the USA Gymnastics appeal, arguing that it was submitted four seconds past the one-minute deadline. After a week of deliberation, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) sided with Romania, ruling that the appeal was filed too late. Consequently, Chiles was stripped of her medal, and Bǎrbosu was awarded the bronze. Despite USA Gymnastics presenting new evidence showing that the inquiry was submitted within the required time frame, the CAS upheld its decision, stating that their rules do not allow reconsideration even with new evidence. The situation remains unresolved, and it’s unclear how long the legal process will take or whether Chiles has returned the medal.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica’s three-time Olympic gold medalist, faced an unfortunate setback at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she withdrew from the women’s 100-meter semifinals due to an injury sustained during warmups. Just minutes before the race, her absence was confirmed, with "Did Not Start" (DNS) appearing on the scoreboard. Team officials confirmed the injury but did not provide specific details. Fraser-Pryce later expressed her deep disappointment and gratitude to her supporters in a social media post, without elaborating on her condition. The withdrawal was a challenging period for Jamaica, following earlier announcements that fellow Jamaican sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson would also not compete in the 100 meters due to injury and strategic decisions, respectively. Fraser-Pryce's absence was particularly significant as she has been a prominent figure in Olympic sprinting since her debut in 2008.

Noah Lyles: Noah Lyles faced a challenging situation at the 2024 Olympics when he tested positive for COVID-19 just two days before the men’s 200-meter final. Despite waking up with symptoms like a sore throat, body aches, and chills, Lyles decided to compete after receiving medical clearance. Although he managed to advance to the final, his performance was visibly affected by his illness. Lyles struggled to keep up during the race, ultimately finishing third with a time of 19.70 seconds, well below his personal best and aspirations to break Usain Bolt’s world record. The illness took a toll on Lyles, who experienced shortness of breath and chest pain during the race, requiring medical attention afterward. Lyles had been favoured to win the 200 meters and had hoped to become the first American man to achieve the Olympic sprint double since Carl Lewis in 1984. Although Lyles had previously won the 100 meters, his Olympic journey was cut short.

Carolina Marin: Carolina Marin's hopes for a comeback at the 2024 Olympics were shattered during her semifinal match against He Bingjiao. After a long recovery from a knee injury that kept her out of the Tokyo 2020 Games, Marin was on track for victory, leading in the second game. However, she collapsed on the court after landing awkwardly on her previously injured knee, just 11 points away from securing a place in the final. Despite her determination to continue, the pain was too overwhelming, and she was forced to withdraw from the match. Her coach later confirmed that Marin believed her knee was "broken.”

Simone Biles and Suni Lee: Simone Biles and Suni Lee faced challenges during the balance beam final at the 2024 Olympics, leading to neither gymnast earning a podium spot. Biles, halfway through her routine, lost her balance and had to step off the beam, scoring 13.100 and tying with Lee for fifth place. Lee, who had been aiming for a historic seventh Olympic medal, also fell off the beam after a wobble and overcompensation, which cost her a chance at a medal. Biles, who had previously won bronze in the beam event at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, had hoped to add to her impressive tally of 10 Olympic medals. This made it the first time since 2000 that an American gymnast did not reach the podium in this event.