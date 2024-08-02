How did India perform on Day 6 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

Day 6 was a mixed bag of results for India at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, on Thursday.There were plenty of misses with Swapnil Kusale being the only shining light for India on that day. Kusale clinched bronze in shooting, coming third in the 50m rifle 3 positions final. Reacting to Swapnil's win, his father told ANI, "I felt very proud when he won at the state level for the first time. I always supported him in his journey. When he was selected for the first time for the international match, I supported him there also in 2015 he got a job in the railways. He always cares for the family." India's Swapnil Kusale competes in the 50 Rifle 3 Positions men's final.(AFP)

Despite Swapnil bagging a bronze, India's performance at the other shooting event on Thursday proved to be a failure as Anjum Moudgil and Sift Kaur Samra failed to qualify for the women's 50m rifle three positions final. Even in archery, we faced a similar fate as Pravin Jadhav lost 0-6 to China's Wenchao Kao in the men's individual Round of 32. Then in boxing too, Nikhat Zareen got knocked out, losing to China's Wu Yu in the women's 50kg Round of 16 bout.

In athletics, it was a disastrous day as Vikash finished 20th in the men's 20km race walk final, with Paramjeet coming 37th. Meanwhile, Akshdeep couldn't finish the race. Meanwhile, in the women's race walk 20km final, Priyanka Goswami came 41st. In hockey, the men's hockey team crumbled to a shock 1-2 defeat vs Belgium. Meanwhile in sailing, Vishnu Saravanan ended the day ranked 25th after the first two races in men's dinghy. On the other hand, Nethra Kumanan ended the day, ranked sixth after the first race in women's dinghy.

In badminton, fans were left extremely disappointed as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lost 21-13 14-21 16-21 to Aaron Chia-Soh Woo Yik of Malaysia, in the men's doubles Round of 16. PV Sindhu also crashed out, losing 19-21 14-21 to China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles Round of 16. Lakshya Sen is the only Indian shutter remaining after he defeated HS Prannoy 21-12 21-6, and is through to the men's singles quarter-finals.

Here are the Day 6 Paris Olympics 2024 results for India-

Badminton

- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lose 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 to Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia, knocked out in men's doubles round of 16

- Lakshya Sen beats HS Prannoy 21-12, 21-6, through to men's singles quarterfinals

- PV Sindhu loses 19-21, 14-21 to China's He Bing Jiao, knocked in women's singles round of 16

Athletics

- Vikash 30th in men's 20km race walk final, Paramjeet 37th and Akshdeep DNF

- Priyanka Goswami finishes 41st in women's 20km race walk with time of 1:39.55s

Shooting

- Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in men's 50m rifle three positions final

- Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra out in women's 50m rifle three positions qualification

Archery

- Pravin Jadhav loses 0-6 to China's Wenchao Kao in the men's individual round of 32, knocked out

Boxing

- Nikhat Zareen loses to China's Wu Yu in women's 50kg round of 16, knocked out

Hockey

- India lose 1-2 to Belgium in Pool B

Sailing

- Vishnu Saravanan ranked 25th after first two races in men's dinghy

- Nethra Kumanan ranked 6th after first race in women's dinghy