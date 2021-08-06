India vs Great Britain Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India face Great Britain in women's hockey bronze medal match

India vs Great Britain women's hockey bronze medal match Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India will be on the cusp of a historic moment in sports when the women's hockey team face off against Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Getting past the Rio Olympics gold medalist will not be an easy task for Rani Rampal & co., but coach Sjoerd Marijne will be eager to finish the season on a high and get a podium finish. History will be on the cards. Follow live score and updates of India vs Great Britain women's hockey bronze medal match.

