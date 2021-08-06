Home / Sports / Olympics / India vs Great Britain Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India face Great Britain in women's hockey bronze medal match
India vs Great Britain Live Score, Tokyo Olympics
India vs Great Britain Live Score, Tokyo Olympics(REUTERS)
Live

India vs Great Britain Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India face Great Britain in women's hockey bronze medal match

India vs Great Britain Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: Follow live updates and scores of India vs Great Britain women's hockey bronze medal match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:28 AM IST

India vs Great Britain women's hockey bronze medal match Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India will be on the cusp of a historic moment in sports when the women's hockey team face off against Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Getting past the Rio Olympics gold medalist will not be an easy task for Rani Rampal & co., but coach Sjoerd Marijne will be eager to finish the season on a high and get a podium finish. History will be on the cards. Follow live score and updates of India vs Great Britain women's hockey bronze medal match.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 06, 2021 06:28 AM IST

    India womens hockey team results so far

    While coach Sjoerd Marijne's team got off to a poor start to the tournament, losing their first three games, they found their rhythm and form just at the right team. With wins over Ireland and South Africa in the group stage, India women's team booked a ride to the quarterfinals, where they shocked Australia to earn their first-ever semifinals berth, but could not reach the final as they went down to Argentina 1-2.

  • AUG 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST

    India have already won the bronze in men's hockey

    The men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 in an enthralling affair to win the bronze medal on Thursday. Can the women's hockey team keep the good news coming?

  • AUG 06, 2021 06:07 AM IST

    India vs Great Britain Live Score, Tokyo Olympics

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on women's hockey match between India and Great Britain for the bronze medal. The defending Olympics gold medalist Great Britain will be the favourites to win the match, but hey, so was Australia, so - we may have history on the cards.

Story Saved
