India vs Great Britain Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India face Great Britain in women's hockey bronze medal match
India vs Great Britain women's hockey bronze medal match Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India will be on the cusp of a historic moment in sports when the women's hockey team face off against Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Getting past the Rio Olympics gold medalist will not be an easy task for Rani Rampal & co., but coach Sjoerd Marijne will be eager to finish the season on a high and get a podium finish. History will be on the cards. Follow live score and updates of India vs Great Britain women's hockey bronze medal match.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 06, 2021 06:28 AM IST
India womens hockey team results so far
While coach Sjoerd Marijne's team got off to a poor start to the tournament, losing their first three games, they found their rhythm and form just at the right team. With wins over Ireland and South Africa in the group stage, India women's team booked a ride to the quarterfinals, where they shocked Australia to earn their first-ever semifinals berth, but could not reach the final as they went down to Argentina 1-2.
-
AUG 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST
India have already won the bronze in men's hockey
The men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 in an enthralling affair to win the bronze medal on Thursday. Can the women's hockey team keep the good news coming?
-
AUG 06, 2021 06:07 AM IST
India vs Great Britain Live Score, Tokyo Olympics
Hello and welcome to our live blog on women's hockey match between India and Great Britain for the bronze medal. The defending Olympics gold medalist Great Britain will be the favourites to win the match, but hey, so was Australia, so - we may have history on the cards.
Get our daily newsletter
Tokyo 2020: The moment to build big is here
- India's Olympic hockey medal is the dawn of a new day. Here's what we need to do to build on this beginning.
India vs Great Britain women's hockey Live Streaming: When & where to watch?
Tokyo 2020 Day 14 Live: Women's hockey team search for bronze, Bajrang begins
- Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Indian women's hockey team will fight for bronze against Great Britain. Wrestler Bajrang Punia and golfer Aditi Ashok will be in action. Follow live updates of Tokyo 2020 Day 14.
Tokyo Olympics Day 13 India Full Schedule
- Tokyo Olympics Day 14 Full Schedule: Here is a look at the sequence of all the events of India at the Olympics in Tokyo on Day 14.