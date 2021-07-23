IOC Task Force promises clean boxing event in Tokyo

In charge of rebuilding boxing's Olympic credibility after the judging fiasco in the 2016 Games, the IOC Task Force on Friday promised a clean competition at the mega-event here, warning the referees and judges that even "one injustice" would make the sport's future "dark".

International Olympic Committee (IOC) sports director Kit McConnell, chair of the Boxing Task Force (BTF) Watanabe Morinari and head of the BTF Lenny Abbey addressed the media on the eve of the boxing competition, which will feature 289 boxers from 81 countries, nine of them Indian.

"When I go to the referee and judges meeting I will say to the referees and judges that for the future of boxing, if they do one injustice it is dark. If they do the right way then the future of boxing, I will support," Morinari said.

The BTF took charge of the sport in 2019 after the IOC suspended the International Boxing Association (AIBA) for financial and administrative mismanagement besides an opaque judging system which had many boxers complaining of unfair treatment.

"Everything is being done to not only allow boxing to stay in the Games for Tokyo, but to put the focus on the athletes themselves," McConnell said.

"We went from 36 women in Rio to what will finally be 102 female boxers here in Tokyo. Also increasing the number of (female) weight categories from three in Rio to five here in Tokyo," he added listing the IOC's work in making the sport more equal.

"The competition schedule also has been changed to find the balance between male and female boxing. The first gold medal here at the Games will be in a women's weight category to showcase women's boxing."

Scoring has been a contentious issue in boxing and so far administrators have struggled to zero in on a system that does not invite criticism. McConnell said live display of scores after every round during the Games, which is also the norm in other boxing competitions, is a good way to make things transparent.

"...the scores will be publicly displayed at the end of each round, not just at the end of the fight. We think this is really a step forward so the boxers know what's happening with the scoring at the end of each round...

"...so the boxers can adjust throughout the fight and not be surprised at the end of it."

After the Rio Games, 36 referees and judges were suspended for dubious decisions.

And many have feared about the future of boxing in Olympics if one more scoring scandal hits the sport.

"The next two weeks are about what happens here, it's about the boxers. The wider question of the future we will look at after these Games," McConnell said.

"...it's a separate question for the IOC regards to the future of boxing. We have always said we will do that after Tokyo and not mix the two processes. Let’s focus on the ring and these incredible athletes and incredible young people for the next two weeks."

Morinari said he expects referees and judges to officiate fairly.

"All sport should be fair, that is important. Technology every day is developing and we must use the technology in sport for the fairness and transparency."

