Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live score, Paris Olympics 2024 final: Alcaraz aims to deny Djokovic a golden union

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live score, Paris Olympics 2024 final: Novak Djokovic of Serbia is all set to take on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, the top two seeds in the men's singles draw at the 2024 Paris Olympics, in the tennis tournament final on Court Philippe Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros. Both players will be aiming for a maiden gold medal haul in the Olympics....Read More

Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, heads into the final on the back of a ravishing run over the last few weeks, which only includes a triumphant Wimbledon campaign last month, albeit on the grass court, but also in Paris, where he is yet to drop a set. In the semi-finals, world no. 3 Alcaraz beat Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 to reach the gold medal match on his Olympic debut.

Djokovic, on the other hand, a 24-time Slam winner, has had a flawless run to the final as well, which includes a 6-1, 6-4 win against arch-rival and two-time Olympic gold medallist Rafael Nadal of Spain. Like Alcaraz, he has yet to drop a set so far in the tournament. In the semifinal, Djokovic, a bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Games, beat 11th seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final for the first time in five attempts.

Djokovic and Alcaraz played against each other six times on the ATP tour, with each winning three matches each. Their latest face-off was in the Wimbledon final last month, where Djokovic, seeking his revenge over a loss at the same stage and at the same tournament, was beaten in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6. It was also the second successive Grand Slam title that Alcaraz won in 2024, having lifted the French Open title earlier in June.

While Alcaraz is aiming to become the second Spaniard after Nadal to win a singles gold, Djokovic is looking to join an elusive list of Golden Slam winners, ones who have won all four Slams and an Olympic gold medal. He will become the 13th player to achieve the feat if he wins beats Alcaraz in the final.