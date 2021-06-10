Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Oly-bound Indian shooters vaccinated against COVID-19 in Zagreb

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:55 PM IST
The Indian Tokyo 2020 shooting squad members, in particular those of the Pistol and Rifle team based in Croatia, underwent COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday in the capital city of Zagreb.

"The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) would like to deeply thank the Indian Embassy in Zagreb and the Croatian Ministry of Health, for prompt and proactive assistance with the programme," the NRAI said in an official statement.

A total of 23 members were inoculated in all including athletes, coaches, and support staff. While 18 got the second dose of vaccine, five got their first doses.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and NRAI are also in touch with the Indian Embassy in Rome, for the vaccination of the two skeet shooters, Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwa, who are training in Italy.

Mairaj has to be administered his first dose while Angad has his second shot remaining. The team in Zagreb is preparing for the final stage of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, scheduled to begin in Osijek, Croatia from June 20, 2021. They will then directly move to Tokyo for the XXXII Olympiad.

tokyo olympics 2021
