Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympic President Bach to visit Japan in May, meet PM Suga - media
olympics

Olympic President Bach to visit Japan in May, meet PM Suga - media

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan in May, the Kyodo News agency said on Saturday, as the nation struggles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases before the start of the Games.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:56 PM IST
File Photo of IOC President, Thomas Bach.(REUTERS)

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan in May, the Kyodo News agency said on Saturday, as the nation struggles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases before the start of the Games.

Bach will attend a torch relay ceremony in the western city of Hiroshima on May 17 and meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the next day, Kyodo said, citing sources close to the matter. Bach is expected to back Japan's commitment to safely host the Summer Games, Kyodo reported.

"We are aware of President Bach's intention to come to Japan and would welcome such a visit," the Tokyo Olympic organising committee said in a statement. "However, nothing concrete has been decided."

Representatives for the Tokyo Olympics could not be reached when called for comment outside regular business hours.

With fewer than 100 days until the Olympics are due to start in Tokyo, Japan expanded quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions on Friday as a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases spread.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The Tokyo Olympics will go on, but in name only

Tokyo Olympics chief commits to Games as infections surge

Head of Tokyo Olympics again says games will not be canceled

Tokyo Olympics might yet be cancelled due to Covid-19 - Japanese official

Suga, who is on a state visit to the United States, said at a news conference on Friday that he told President Joe Biden he was committed to moving forward with the Games and that Biden offered his support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thomas bach international olympic committee tokyo olympics 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP