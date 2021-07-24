OlympicMedalHopes: Always asked Nethra to follow her heart

At the Tokyo Games, 23-year-old Nethra Kumanan will be the first Indian woman to compete in sailing at Olympics. Her family in Chennai is excited as she wades into uncharted waters. “We have always allowed our children the freedom to choose what they want. We are extremely proud that she’s reached the Olympics, and regardless of her performance, we just want her to enjoy her time there,” says VC Kumanan, her father.

As the sailor prepares to showcase her grit at the Games, is her family worried? “Honestly, it will be a very tough fight! There are athletes who had qualified three years ago, and had been training since then. Due to the pandemic, Nethra also trained extensively while in Spain,” says her father, adding, “Sailing is a game where anything can happen. There are too many parameters and variables to handle. But she has become very strong mentally, as compared to last year. And though she would love to bring a medal home, there is no pressure from us. Let’s hope that everything works in her favour at the Olympics!”

Nethra Kumanan, with her family.

The Kumanans have stood behind her like a rock. “In 2014, Nethra qualified for the Asian Games and her school didn’t permit her more than 10 days’ leave. It was a dilemma, but after deliberation we decided to let her leave school and compete in the event. People did question our decision since in a country like ours all the neighbours fret despite 98-99% marks! But, we wanted her to follow her heart and have the training she deserved. Being behind in school by two years, in the face of the opportunity she had, was not a big deal,” recalls her father.

Sailing is an expensive sport, but when a young Nethra showed incredible results, her family ensured her training was unhindered. “From travelling for regattas to boarding and lodging, access to better training facilities were expensive. But I always told Nethra that she has been lucky, for something would always work out in our favour. Like Paulo Coelho wrote: ‘When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it,” says the medal aspirant’s proud father.

