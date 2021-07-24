OlympicMedalHopes: Umeed hai Amit apne desh, gaon ka naam roshan karega

With exceptional performances at major international tournaments under his belt, Haryana-born Amit Panghal, who is competing in the 52kg men’s boxing category at the Tokyo Games, is one of India’s biggest medal hopes. And his father, Vijender Singh Panghal feels his younger son’s efforts and elder son’s sacrifice will pay off.

The 25-year-old pugilist is in Tokyo for his maiden Olympic appearance, and his family in Mayna village in Haryana’s Rohtak is praying for his good health. “Amit has worked very hard, with the help of his coach, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Of course, there is a pandemic and we are worried for his health. We are praying for him, and every one in Tokyo, that they participate and return hale and hearty. We are just waiting to receive Amit with garlands. Our whole village awaits his return,” says Vijender.

Amit with his parents.

“Main sadharan kisan hu (I am a simple farmer), and our whole family is excited to see Amit compete in the Olympics. It’s a matter of great pride for us. Humari umeed hai ki vo apne desh ka, apne gaon ka naam roshan karega (We hope he will make his country and his village proud),” says Panghal as he narrates his son’s journey from his village in Haryana to the stadium in Tokyo.

“It’s surprising that I originally did not want him to take up boxing (laughs). When Amit was 10, a boxing academy opened in our village, where my elder son Ajay would go to train because in Haryana there is a charm around boxing and wrestling. Looking at him, Amit joined too. But eventually, we did not have the funds to train both of them. Ajay decided to give up boxing and support the family, so that Amit could take up the sport professionally,” recalls the father, adding, “Things were hard for a few years. I had to take loans from friends, and was in debt for a while till Ajay joined the Army. We are better placed now, and hope that both our sons can serve the country.”

