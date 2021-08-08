Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: From taxi driver to taekwondo and now Tokyo gold for British boxer
olympics

Olympics: From taxi driver to taekwondo and now Tokyo gold for British boxer

The 27-year-old Briton, who was already a boxing world and European champion, reflected on her unlikely journey to Olympic glory.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Olympics: From taxi driver to taekwondo and now Tokyo gold for British boxer(REUTERS)

Lauren Price has represented Wales in football, played handball at youth international level and is also a former world champion at kickboxing.

Oh, and she also does taekwondo and once had a stint as a taxi driver.

FULL TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS COVERAGE

But the sporting all-rounder topped all that on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics when she defeated China's Li Qian on unanimous points for middleweight gold.

The 27-year-old Briton, who was already a boxing world and European champion, reflected on her unlikely journey to Olympic glory.

"I was playing (football) for Wales, and I was so busy at the time because I was kick-boxing, playing football, I was on the taekwondo team as well for six months.

"I thought if boxing didn't work out for me, I could always go back to playing football.

"But there was just something about it, being in that ring on my own. I just loved the feeling."

Price said it will only be boxing from now on -- and definitely no more driving taxis.

"Those days are well gone now," she laughed of being a cabbie in the past.

"Boxing's the one for me and I am going to stick to boxing. This tops everything I've done."

Price was emotional in the aftermath, thinking about her late grandfather, and dedicated gold to her grandparents.

"He was a massive part of my life and if it wasn't for him or my nan, then I wouldn't have achieved anything," she said.

"I can't thank them enough. They've always encouraged me, they've spent thousands of pounds on me over the years to send me away to tournaments and stuff like that.

"This is for them."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 olympics
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Japanese man holds a placard of positivity for athletes outside Olympic village

Big dog’s reaction to meeting a tiny bird leaves people in splits. Watch

Japanese dancers groove to Udi Udi Jaye from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Watch

Nasa posts Jupiter’s moon Ganymede is a ‘mood’ too, interesting share goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP