Home / Sports / Olympics / Osaka requests cancellation of torch relay leg
olympics

Osaka requests cancellation of torch relay leg

Authorities in Japan's Osaka, who have repeatedly said they want to cancel one leg of the Olympic torch relay, formally requested that the route through the western city be cancelle
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 06:55 PM IST
File Photo of Tokyo Olympics Torch(Twitter)

Authorities in Japan's Osaka, who have repeatedly said they want to cancel one leg of the Olympic torch relay, formally requested that the route through the western city be cancelled, a Tokyo 2020 organising spokesperson said on Monday.

The relay, due to reach Osaka in mid-April, is seen as the first major test of Games organisers' abilities to hold a large event under strict coronavirus curbs. It features 10,000 runners carrying the torch through all Japan's 47 prefectures.

The western metropolis of Osaka is grappling with a spike in coronavirus cases and the governor of Osaka prefecture has called for cancelling the leg that takes place in the city.

The head of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said on Friday she wanted to seek an early decision on the relay, and a Tokyo 2020 spokesperson said they were looking into the situation and hoped to reach a decision soon.

Organisers require roadside spectators to wear masks, practise social distancing and not cheer out loud to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. There have been no reports so far of infections arising from the relay, which began on March 25.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Elavenil included in Indian shooting team for Tokyo Olympics

From age fraud suspension to Olympic berth, Sutirtha Mukherjee comes a long way

2026 Olympics plan for Cortina bobsled track, outdoor oval

Some medical experts unconvinced about holding Tokyo Games

(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Ed Osmond)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 tokyo olympics 2020 olympic torch relay
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP