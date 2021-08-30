'Our Athletes continue to shine': PM Modi congratulates Sumit on gold in javelin throw (F64) event at Tokyo Paralympics

Sumit Antil on Monday sent the nation into a frenzy by smashing the world record three times, all set by him, to clinch the gold medal in the men's Javelin throw (F64) event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Soon after Sumit bagged the top honours, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the spectacular win.

"Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future," tweeted Modi.

Sumit began with a throw of 66.95m to top the standings after round 1 and set a new world record. He then consolidated his position with his second throw of 68.08m and smashed the previous world record. In the third and fourth throws, respectively, he threw 65.27m and 66.71.

However, Sumit wasn't done yet. He set a third new world record on his fifth attempt, throwing the javelin 66.85m from the starting line. He capped off the historic grand finale with a foul throw.

His compatriot, Sandeep Chaudhary, finished fourth in the competition with a personal best of 62.20m.

While Australia's Michael Burian bagged silver, Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku took home bronze.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian contingent began the day by winning four medals in a span of one hour. The first medal of the day, which was India's third, was clinched by shooter Avani Lekhara. She won India's first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. Lekhara won the gold medal with a total score of 249.6 in the final, equalling the world record.

It was followed by Yogesh Kathuniya bagging the silver medal in the men's Discus throw (F56) event on Monday by registering his best throw of 44.38m in the final

India then won two medals in the men's javelin throw (F46) event. While Devendra Jhajharia won the silver medal with his best throw of 64.35, Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal in the same event with his best throw of 64.01.