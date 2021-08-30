Tokyo Paralympics: India's Sumit Antil wins gold in javelin throw (F64) event, sets new World Record

India's Sumit Antil on Monday set a new world record to win the gold medal in the men's javelin throw (F64) event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. With the best throw of 68.85 m in the final in Japan, he took India's medal count to 7.

Sumit began with a throw of 66.95m to top the standings after round 1 and set a new world record. He then consolidated his position with his second throw of 68.08m and smashed the previous world record. In the third and fourth throws, respectively, he threw 65.27m and 66.71.

However, Sumit wasn't done yet. He set a third new world record on his fifth attempt, throwing the javelin 66.85m from the starting line. He capped off the historic grand finale with a foul throw.

His compatriot, Sandeep Chaudhary, finished fourth in the competition with a personal best of 62.20m.

While Australia's Michael Burian bagged silver, Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku took home bronze.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian contingent began the day by winning four medals in a span of one hour. The first medal of the day, which was India's third, was clinched by shooter Avani Lekhara. She won India's first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. Lekhara won the gold medal with a total score of 249.6 in the final, equalling the world record.

The 19-year-old also scripted history becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics. Overall, she is the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

It was followed by Yogesh Kathuniya bagging the silver medal in the men's Discus throw (F56) event on Monday by registering his best throw of 44.38m in the final

India then won two medals in the men's javelin throw (F46) event. While Devendra Jhajharia won the silver medal with his best throw of 64.35, Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal in the same event with his best throw of 64.01.

On Sunday, India had won two medals with star paddler Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4. Later, Nishad Kumar earned the country its second medal by winning silver in the T47 event on Sunday. He set an Asian record.