Paralympics: Indian javelin thrower Bhati misfires in all six attempts, out of final
olympics

Paralympics: Indian javelin thrower Bhati misfires in all six attempts, out of final

The 24-year-old from Faridabad had finished fourth at the Moroccan Grand Prix in 2019 and qualified for the Paralympics.
PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 07:17 PM IST
India's javelinist Ranjeet Bhati(Twitter)

India's javelinist Ranjeet Bhati bowed out of Paralympics after failing to register even a single vailid throw in his six attempts in the men's class F57 final, here on Saturday.

The 24-year-old from Faridabad had finished fourth at the Moroccan Grand Prix in 2019 and qualified for the Paralympics after winning gold medals in the state-level tournament in Gurugram and the national competition in Bengaluru this year.

Earlier in the day, Bhavinaben Patel assured India of a silver medal after she became the first Indian to enter the final of a table tennis event in the Paralympics with a hard-fought 3-2 win over China's Miao Zhang in a class 4 semifinal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
tokyo paralympics
