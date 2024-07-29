 Paris 2024: Indian men crash out of team archery event | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Paris 2024: Indian men crash out of team archery event

ByShantanu Srivastava
Jul 29, 2024 08:01 PM IST

The team of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav lost its quarter-final 2-6 to Turkey’s Mete Gazoz, Berkim Tumer and Abdullah Yildirmis

New Delhi: India men’s team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai lost their quarter-final to the Turkish trio of Mete Gazoz, Berkim Tumer, Abdullah Yildirmis a day after the women’s team crashed out, in Paris on Monday. World No.2 India appeared off-colour and were able to take only a set off Turkey, going down 2-6 on points. The result meant India’s wait to go past the quarter-finals stage at Olympics archery continues.

India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara shoots during the men’s team quarter-final against Turkey on Monday. (AP)
India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara shoots during the men’s team quarter-final against Turkey on Monday. (AP)

Here’s how the match panned out at the stunning Esplanade des Invalides:

Set 1

The experienced Tarundeep Rai started the proceedings for India with a 9, Pravin Jadhav followed with a 10 but Dhiraj Bommadevara began with a poor 7 to put India on the backfoot at the onset. Olympic and world champion Mete Gazoz began with a customary 10, Yildirmis with a 9 and Tumer with a 10 meant a 29-16 lead for Turkey after first three shots. Tarundeep (8), Jadhav (9) and Dhiraj (10) responded with a weak 27 and despite an uncharacteristic 8 from Gazoz, Turkey took the first set 57-53.

Set 2

India’s hopes for a comeback were dashed when Tarundeep began poorly with an 8. Jadhav and Dhiraj got an 8 and a 9 to cap a disappointing series for India. Another 8 from Tarundeep left India with a lot of catching up to do. A 10 and a 9 from Pravin and Dhiraj was not enough as Turkey took the set 55-52.

Set 3

Tarundeep starts with a 9, Jadhav shot an 8 and Dhiraj got a 10. The Turkish responded with a cumulative 29 to take two-point lead. Indians replied with 10, 9, and 9 and just when it looked all over for India, Tumer got a 7 to hand over the set 55-54 to India.

Set 4

Tarundeep starts with a 9, Pravin with a 10 and Dhiraj hits a 9. The Turkish trio hit a 10, 10, 9 as the scores were tied at 28. India needed to step up to make a match of it, but 9, 10, and 7 gave Turkey enough room to breathe. The world No.6 team closed the match with 10, 9, 10, taking the set 58-54 and match 6-2.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Paris 2024: Indian men crash out of team archery event
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On