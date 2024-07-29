Paris 2024: Indian men crash out of team archery event

New Delhi: India men’s team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai lost their quarter-final to the Turkish trio of Mete Gazoz, Berkim Tumer, Abdullah Yildirmis a day after the women’s team crashed out, in Paris on Monday. World No.2 India appeared off-colour and were able to take only a set off Turkey, going down 2-6 on points. The result meant India’s wait to go past the quarter-finals stage at Olympics archery continues. India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara shoots during the men’s team quarter-final against Turkey on Monday. (AP)

Here’s how the match panned out at the stunning Esplanade des Invalides:

Set 1

The experienced Tarundeep Rai started the proceedings for India with a 9, Pravin Jadhav followed with a 10 but Dhiraj Bommadevara began with a poor 7 to put India on the backfoot at the onset. Olympic and world champion Mete Gazoz began with a customary 10, Yildirmis with a 9 and Tumer with a 10 meant a 29-16 lead for Turkey after first three shots. Tarundeep (8), Jadhav (9) and Dhiraj (10) responded with a weak 27 and despite an uncharacteristic 8 from Gazoz, Turkey took the first set 57-53.

Set 2

India’s hopes for a comeback were dashed when Tarundeep began poorly with an 8. Jadhav and Dhiraj got an 8 and a 9 to cap a disappointing series for India. Another 8 from Tarundeep left India with a lot of catching up to do. A 10 and a 9 from Pravin and Dhiraj was not enough as Turkey took the set 55-52.

Set 3

Tarundeep starts with a 9, Jadhav shot an 8 and Dhiraj got a 10. The Turkish responded with a cumulative 29 to take two-point lead. Indians replied with 10, 9, and 9 and just when it looked all over for India, Tumer got a 7 to hand over the set 55-54 to India.

Set 4

Tarundeep starts with a 9, Pravin with a 10 and Dhiraj hits a 9. The Turkish trio hit a 10, 10, 9 as the scores were tied at 28. India needed to step up to make a match of it, but 9, 10, and 7 gave Turkey enough room to breathe. The world No.6 team closed the match with 10, 9, 10, taking the set 58-54 and match 6-2.