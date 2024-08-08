Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13 (August 8) India full schedule: Neeraj Chopra eyes gold; Hockey team to battle for bronze

Day 13 is going to be extremely crucial for India at the Paris Olympics as Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra will take part in the men's javelin throw final. Chopra qualified for the final round with a massive throw of 89.34m on his first attempt only. It was also his season-best throw, as no other javelin thrower managed to get past him in the qualification round. Chopra will have a chance to become only the fifth man in Olympic javelin throw history to defend the title. He will also become the first Indian to win multiple gold medals at singles events if he manages to replicate the success of Tokyo in Paris. Neeraj Chopra will aim for historic gold on Thursday.(EPA-EFE)

India men's hockey team will also take part in the bronze medal match after suffering a close defeat to Germany in the semi-final on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. fought hard till the final second but ended up losing the match 2-3. They will now face Spain in the quest to get their hands on the bronze medal for the second straight games.

After a heartbreaking day in wrestling where Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the gold medal match, the other Indian wrestlers will return to action on Thursday. Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will start their campaign in their respective round of 16 matches.

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will represent the Indian contingent in the women’s individual strokeplay round 2 golf event.

Here is India's schedule of Day 13 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Golf

Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 2: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar — 12:30pm

Athletics

Women’s 100m hurdles Repechage Round (Heat 1): Jyothi Yarraji — 2:05pm

Men’s javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra– 11:55pm

Wrestling

Men’s 57kg freestyle round of 16: Aman Sehrawat — 2:30pm

Men’s 57 kg freestyle quarter-finals (If qualified): Aman Sehrawat — 4:20 pm

Men’s 57 kg freestyle semi-finals (If qualified): Aman Sehrawat —9:45 pm onwards

Women’s 57kg freestyle round of 16: Anshu Malik — 2:30pm

Women’s 57kg freestyle quarter-finals (If qualified): Anshu Malik —4:20 pm

Women’s 57kg freestyle semi-finals (If qualified): Anshu Malik — 10:25 pm onwards

Hockey

Men’s Bronze medal match: India vs Spain — 5:30pm