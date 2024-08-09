Paris Olympics 2024 Day 14 (August 9) India full schedule: Aman Sehrawat eyes wrestling bronze; 4x400m sprinters ready

The Paris Olympics is slowly drawing to a close and for Indians, Friday will be the last day of competitions. The biggest spotlight will be on wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who will be fighting for bronze in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling late in the day. Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will resume their campaign in women's golf from 12.30pm onwards, with the final two rounds set to be played and the medals to be decided on Friday. Aman Sehrawat was dominant in his first two wins on Day 13 but was brushed aside in the semi-final. (PTI)

The first rounds of women's and men's 4x400m relay take place from 2.10pm on Friday. The women's relay rounds start first and India, comprising of Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan, are placed in the second heat. The men's round one is scheduled for 2.35pm IST with India's Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Jacob placed in the second heat as well.

The wrestling medal matches then start at 9.45pm IST. Sehrawat's semi-final is listed as seventh in the order of bouts on Mat B of the Champ-de-Mars Arena and so one can expect it to take place around 11pm or later. Sehrawat reigned supreme in his men's freestyle 57kg round of 16 bout against his Macedonian opponent Vladimir Egorov, winning 10-0. He then beat Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov 11-0 and thus stormed into the semi-final. There though, he was brushed aside by Japan's Rei Higuchi who won 10-0 a few seconds into the bout.

Here is India's schedule of Day 14 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Golf

Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 3: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar — 12.30pm

Athletics

Women's 4x400m relay round 1: Indian women's team of Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan – 2.10pm

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: Indian men's team of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Jacob – 2.35pm

Wrestling

Men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match: Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz – After 11pm