Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 9: Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain, India men's hockey team in quarter-final action

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 9: The spotlight will be on Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain, who will be in quarter-final action on Sunday.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 9: India saw plenty of action on Day 8 as Manu Bhaker led the charge, but missed out on a medal hat-trick. Bhaker featured in the women's 25m pistol final, and was in second place at one point. But she slipped and had to settle for fourth position. Indian shooters were also in action in men's and women's skeet qualification. The Indian archers were also left disappointed as Deepika Kumari crashed out of the women's individual event, losing to South Korea's Nam Suhyeon in the quarter-final. Meanwhile, Bhajan Kaur also lost her 1/8 elimination round....Read More
The disappointment just didn't stop there as boxer Nishant Dev also lost his 71kg quarter-final bout to Mexico's Marco Verde. Meanwhile in sailing, Nethra Kumanan finished the day in 24th position after six races in women's dinghy. Vishnu Saravanan was 23rd after six races in men's dinghy.
Day 9 will see plenty of action for India and the first-half is expected to be very intense. Sunday will start with the stage 1 of 25m rapid fire pistol men's qualification, where we will see Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish in action. Stage 2 will be held later in the day and we will also have women's skeet qualification.
The Indian men's hockey team will be up against Great Britain in their quarter-final match, at 1:30 PM IST. The first-half will also have athletics as Parul Chaudhary will feature in the women's 3000m steeplechase round 1, and Jeswin Aldrin will compete in men's long jump qualification.
We will have boxing on Day 9 too as Lovlina Borgohain will take on China's Li Qian in the women's 75kg quarter-finals, and Lakshya Sen will lead India's lone badminton charge against Denmark's Victor Axelsen in the men's singles quarter-finals.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 9 Schedule:
Shooting
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage 1: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 12.30 pm.
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage II: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 4.30 pm.
Women's Skeet Qualification-Day 2: Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 1pm
Golf
Men's Individual Strokeplay-Round 4: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar -- 12.30pm
Hockey
Men's quarterfinals match between India and Great Britain -- 1:30pm
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: Parul Chaudhary -- 1:35pm
Men's Long Jump Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin -- 2:30pm
Boxing
Women's 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China -- 3:02pm
Badminton
Men's singles semifinals: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) -- 3:30pm
Sailing
Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3:35pm
Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Nethra Kumanan -- 6:05pm.
Key pointers for Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 9:
- Lakshya Sen will be in men's singles quarter-final action
- Lovlina Borgohain will also have her quarter-final bout on Sunday
- The India men's hockey team face Great Britain in their quarter-final clash
