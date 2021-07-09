Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
olympics

PM Modi to interact with Tokyo-bound athletes on July 13

Tokyo Olympics: More than 120 athletes are bound for the Games, even though the Indian Olympic Association is yet to officially divulge the strength of the contingent.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo)

Indian athletes are all set to do the nation proud in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India's Olympic-bound sportspersons on July 13, three days before the first batch of athletes departs for the Games in Tokyo.

The interaction will be virtual due to the ongoing Convid-19 pandemic.

"Hon'ble PM Shri narendramodi will interact with #Tokyo Olympic bound athletes to motivate them ahead of their participation in the forthcoming Games, which will be held from 23 July to 8th August 2021," the government's citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, posted on its twitter page.

India are hopeful of a good medal tally in the Tokyo Games, which are being held a year later than its original schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are several medal contenders spread across many sports.

ALSO READ: No spectators for Tokyo Olympics 2021 as Japan declares state of emergency

The first batch of India's Olympic-bound athletes will depart for Tokyo in a charter Air India flight.

More than 120 athletes are bound for the Games, even though the Indian Olympic Association is yet to officially divulge the strength of the contingent.

In view of the raging COVID-19 cases, the Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency in Japan without spectators from July 23 to August 8.

Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom and Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the joint flag-bearers for Indian at the Games, the Indian Olympic Association had announced a few days back.

(With PTI inputs)

