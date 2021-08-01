Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Badminton Bronze Medal Match
olympics

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Badminton Bronze Medal Match

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on SonyLiv, match timings, venue for Badminton Bronze Medal Match between PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 10:42 AM IST
India's PV Sindhu during thei women's singles badminton quarterfinal match, at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, (ANI Photo)

Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live: India could get its third medal at the Tokyo Olympics when Indian shuttler PV Sindhu takes on China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match in women's singles badminton. Sindhu's quest for gold ended on Saturday as she lost her semi-final match to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying. Sindhu, who had won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, will be hoping to become only the second athlete from India to win two individual medal in Olympics. (Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage)

All you need to know about PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao, Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Where will the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao at Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1 in Tokyo Olympics Village.

At what time does the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 begin?

Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Day 9

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin at 05:00 PM IST on Saturday (August 1).

Where and how to watch live coverage of PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 online and mobile?

The online streaming of the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/olympics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics pv sindhu
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP