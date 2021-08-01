PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Badminton Bronze Medal Match

Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live: India could get its third medal at the Tokyo Olympics when Indian shuttler PV Sindhu takes on China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match in women's singles badminton. Sindhu's quest for gold ended on Saturday as she lost her semi-final match to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying. Sindhu, who had won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, will be hoping to become only the second athlete from India to win two individual medal in Olympics. (Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1 in Tokyo Olympics Village.

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin at 05:00 PM IST on Saturday (August 1).

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

The online streaming of the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Badminton Bronze Medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/olympics.