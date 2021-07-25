Home / Sports / Olympics / Rahm out of Olympics after new Covid positive: Spanish Olympic Committee
Spain's Jon Rahm acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green after completing his final round REUTERS/Rebecca Naden(REUTERS)
Spain's Jon Rahm acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green after completing his final round REUTERS/Rebecca Naden(REUTERS)
olympics

Rahm out of Olympics after new Covid positive: Spanish Olympic Committee

  • Rahm, who stormed to victory at the US Open in June, returned a positive sample after undergoing mandatory testing following his recent participation in the British Open.
READ FULL STORY
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:53 PM IST

World number one Jon Rahm withdrew from the Olympics on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two months, the Spanish Olympic Committee confirmed.

Rahm, who stormed to victory at the US Open in June, returned a positive sample after undergoing mandatory testing following his recent participation in the British Open.

In early June, the 26-year-old Spaniard was forced to withdraw from the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament after taking a six-shot lead after the third round after testing positive for Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.