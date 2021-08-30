Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
olympics

Rajasthan govt announces cash rewards for Paralympic medal winners; shooter Avani Lekhara to get 3 crore
olympics

PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday congratulated three Paralympic medal winners from the state, announcing cash rewards of up to 3 crore for each of them.

Shooter Avani Lekhara, who has won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, will be given a cash reward of 3 crore, while javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar will get 2 crore and 1 crore respectively for winning silver and bronze medals.

All the three players from Rajasthan have already been appointed to the post of assistant conservator of forest in the state forest department.

"The players of the state have brought laurels to the country and the state by winning medals, we are very proud of them," Gehlot tweeted.

Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.

The 19-year-old from Jaipur, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Jaipur's Avani Lekhara for winning first ever Gold for India in ShootingParaSport! What a superb performance by her in Women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final as she created history! Entire nation is very proud of her. It's a great day for Indian sports!" Gehlot tweeted earlier in the day.

Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while Gurjar won a bronze in the men's javelin throw F46 final.

The chief minister congratulated the two, calling it a "marvellous moment".

"We are so proud of Rajasthan's Paralympic javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia, who grabbed Silver & Sundar Singh Gurjar for claiming Bronze at Men's Javelin Throw event, TokyoParalympics. It's a marvelous moment. Heartiest Congratulations to Dev Jhajharia & Sundar S Gurjar!" he said in another tweet.

Gehlot also hailed Yogesh Kathuniya for winning a silver medal in Men's Discus Throw F56.

"It's great news for all of us. The nation is so proud!" he tweeted.

Kathuniya, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi's Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
tokyo paralympics cm ashok gehlot
