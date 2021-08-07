'Realised my unfinished dream after 37 yrs': PT Usha on Neeraj Chopra's gold

Referring Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra as her son, former India athlete PT Usha said the Javelin thrower had helped her realise and ‘unfinished dream after 37 years.’ Neeraj on Saturday became the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold in track and field events by bagging the gold in men’s javelin throw. This was also India’s first medal in track and field disciplines after 121 years.

“Realised my unfinished dream today after 37 years. Thank you my son,” tweeted PT Usha.

Neeraj Chopra won the ultimate prize by with an 87.58m throw in the javelin finals. With his fifth career best throw, Chopra has done what the likes of late Milkha Singh and P T Usha could not do in 1960 and 1984 editions.

At the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, PT Usha came close to winning a medal in women's 400m hurdles but, like Milkha, finished fourth.

His was the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and he joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) in an elite and very hard-to-reach club of India's individual gold winners in the showpiece.

With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London Games. Apart from Chopra's gold, India have won to silver and four bronze medals.

Czech Republic throwers Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

Chopra came into the final as a medal contender after topping the qualification round on Wednesday with a stunning first round throw of 86.59m.

But few would have thought that he would bludgeon his way to gold in such a dominant fashion at the grandest of the stage.

Just like in the qualification round three days back, Chopra began with a bang by sending the spear to a distance of 87.03m and then improved it to 87.58m, his best of the day which none in the field could match.