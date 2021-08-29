‘Remarkable athlete with outstanding skills’: PM Modi, President Kovind, others congratulate Nishad for winning silver

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded high jumper Nishad Kumar for clinching a silver medal in T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The latter made a jump of 2.06 m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.

PM Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the para-athlete for his exceptional performance and unforgettable win at the Tokyo Games.

“More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him,” PM Modi tweeted.

Honourable President of India Ramnath Kovind also came up with a congratulatory tweet. He wrote, “Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in men’s high jump at Tokyo #Paralympics. You have proved your excellence on the global stage, thereby bringing glory to India. My heartiest congratulations to you on your superlative performance and success,” he wrote.

Beside PM Modi and President Kovind, here are the other dignitaries who wished Nishad on his success at the Paralympics 2020.

This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal at the Paralympics.

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia.

(With Agency Inputs)