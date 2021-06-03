Sania thanks Rijiju, others after son and sister get UK visa

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday thanked, among others, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for their prompt intervention in getting her son and sister's UK visa approved, enabling them to accompany her for the Olympics' preparatory tournaments.

Weeks after the sports ministry sought intervention of India's external affairs ministry on the issue, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday said that the visa for Sania's son and sister has been approved.

The 34-year-old winner of six Grand Slams in doubles took to Twitter to thank everyone for their help.

"I would like to thank the Union Sports Minister, @KirenRijiju sir Indian Embassies in (UAE and UK), @Media_SAI and the British Govt for helping my son Izhaan and my sister Anam get the visa to enable them to travel with me to UK for the tournaments.Very grateful @PMOIndia," Sania tweeted.

As part of her preparations for the Tokyo Games, Sania is scheduled to compete in the Birmingham Open (from June 14), the Eastbourne Open (from June 20) and the Wimbledon (from June 28).

Responding to Sania's tweet, Rijiju wished the former India number one luck as she begins her journey with an eye on the Olympics.

"India is proud of your achievements and many laurels you've brought for India. @MirzaSania as you prepare to represent India once again in the coming Olympics #Tokyo2020, our wishes are with you & entire Indian Olympic contingent," Rijiju wrote on his Twitter handle.

Sania, who is a part of the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), had been granted her visa but her son and caretaker did not get theirs owing to travel restrictions imposed due to a surge in coronavirus cases in India.