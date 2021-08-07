Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / ‘Thank you for giving us this joy’: Twitter hails Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020
olympics

‘Thank you for giving us this joy’: Twitter hails Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj’s gold in the men’s javelin throw event took India’s medal tally to seven at the Tokyo Olympics, bettering the count of six medals at the 2012 Tokyo Olympics.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 06:18 PM IST
India's Neeraj Chopra clinches gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020(PTI)

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history by clinching a gold medal with an 87.58m throw at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He became only the second Indian athlete to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Neeraj took the first position in the first attempt with a throw of 87.03m. However, he bettered his performance in the following round with an 87.58m throw that kept him in the lead. His third attempt was 76.79m.

Neeraj’s gold in the men’s javelin throw event took India’s medal tally to seven at the Tokyo Olympics, bettering the count of six medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

Meanwhile, social media got flooded with reactions. Be it cricketers, actors, politicians or former Olympians, people came forward to congratulate the Indian hero who made his country proud by outclassing all other participants in style.

Here are the reactions:

The 23-year-old farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winners in the showpiece.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neeraj chopra tokyo olympics
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views

Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP