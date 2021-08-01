Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo 2020: Brazil's Andrade vaults to women's gymnastics gold at Olympics
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Brazil's Andrade vaults to women's gymnastics gold at Olympics

Rebeca Andrade, the all-around silver medallist, went one better when succeeding the absent Simone Biles as women's vault champion at the Olympics.
AFP | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil celebrates winning gold in the Women's Vault Final. (Getty Images)

Rebeca Andrade, the all-around silver medallist, went one better when succeeding the absent Simone Biles as women's vault champion at the Olympics on Sunday.

In silver came Mykayla Skinner, who took Biles's place in the final after the American superstar pulled out with 'the twisties', a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

The bronze went to Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea.

