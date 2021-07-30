Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Croatia's Mektic and Pavic win men's doubles gold
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Croatia's Mektic and Pavic win men's doubles gold

Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat compatriots Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4 3-6 10-6 in the Olympics men’s doubles final to win their country’s first ever gold medal in the sport.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic of Croatia pose with their gold medals. (Getty Images)

Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat compatriots Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 6-4 3-6 10-6 in the Olympics men’s doubles final to win their country’s first ever gold medal in the sport.

The battle between the countrymen also produced Croatia’s first silver after three bronze medals at previous Games - two at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and one at Athens 2004.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020 Full Coverage

New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus won the bronze by beating Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-6(3) 6-2 to secure their country’s first ever Olympic tennis medal.

New Zealander Anthony Wilding had won a bronze medal as part of a combined Australasian team in 1912.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics tokyo 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP