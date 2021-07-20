Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo 2020: Two members of Mexico's Olympics baseball team test positive for Covid-19 - Federation

The athletes, Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis, have been isolated from the rest of the team and more tests are being conducted, it said.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics.(Twitter)

Two members of Mexico's Olympic baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team hotel before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the federation said.

The athletes, Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis, have been isolated from the rest of the team and more tests are being conducted, it said.

(More details awaited)

