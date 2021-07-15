Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Indian athletes who booked a place at the mega event
More than 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics which begins on July 23. This includes two relay and two hockey teams. The number of athletes participating in the Olympic Games has seen a rise in each of its past three editions.
Below are the names of all Indians qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo, sorted by their sport, discipline and category:
Archery
- Tarundeep Rai, Men’s Recurve
- Atanu Das, Men’s Recurve
- Pravin Jadhav, Men’s Recurve
- Deepika Kumari, Women's Recurve
Badminton
- PV Sindhu, Women’s singles
- B Sai Praneeth, Men’s singles
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Men’s doubles
Boxing
- Vikas Krishan (Men's, 69kg)
- Lovlina Borgohain (Women's, 69kg)
- Ashish Kumar (Men's, 75kg)
- Pooja Rani (Women's, 75kg)
- Satish Kumar (Men's, 91kg)
- Mary Kom (Women's, 51kg)
- Amit Panghal (Men's, 52kg)
- Manish Kaushik (Men's, 63kg)
- Simranjit Kaur (Women's, 60kg)
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian equestrian to qualify for the Games in 20 years. He sealed his quota in eventing after topping the group in the individual event category at the South East Asia and Oceanic qualifiers in November 2019.
Fencing
Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The sabre fencer from Chennai booked her slot for Tokyo 2020 through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method at the Budapest Sabre World Cup, an Olympic qualifying event, in Hungary in March.
Golf
- Anirban Lahiri
- Udayan Mane
- Aditi Ashok
Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. The artistic gymnast made the cut in May via the Asian quota.
Hockey
- Men’s National Team
- Women’s National Team
Both teams, led by Manpreet Singh (men's) and Rani Rampal (women's), qualified in November 2019 and each of them will carry an 18-member squad to Tokyo 2020.
Judo
Sushila Devi Likmabam will be India's only participant in Judo at Tokyo 2020. She made the Olympic cut in the women's extra-lightweight (48kg) division as the highest-ranked Asian judoka outside the top 18 on the Olympic Game Quota (OGQ) rankings list.
Rowing
Indian rowers Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualified in the men’s lightweight double sculls event at the Asian qualifiers in Tokyo, Japan in May.
Sailing
- Nethra Kumanan, Laser Radial
- Vishnu Saravanan, Laser Standard
- KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er
Shooting
As many as 15 Indian shooters have achieved Olympic qualification so far, making it the country’s largest contingent at any Games.
- Anjum Moudgil, 10m Women’s Air Rifle
- Apurvi Chandela, 10m Women’s Air Rifle
- Divyansh Singh Panwar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle
- Deepak Kumar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle
- Tejaswini Sawant, 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position
- Sanjeev Rajput, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
- Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
- Manu Bhaker, 10m Women’s Air Pistol
- Yashaswini Singh Deswal, 10m Women’s Air Pistol
10. Saurabh Chaudhary, 10m Men’s Air Pistol
11. Abhishek Verma, 10m Men’s Air Pistol
12. Rahi Sarnobat, 25m Women’s Pistol
13. Chinki Yadav, 25m Women’s Pistol (replaced by Elavenil Valarivan)
14. Angad Veer Singh Bajwa, Men’s Skeet
15. Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Men’s Skeet
Swimming
- Sajan Prakash, men's 200m butterfly
- Srihari Nataraj, men's 100m backstroke
- Maana Patel, women's 100m backstroke
Table Tennis
- Sharath Kamal
- Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
- Sutirtha Mukherjee
- Manika Batra
Tennis
For the first time since 1992, no Indian male tennis player will play at the Olympic Games. Only Sania Mirza qualified for Tokyo 2020 via her protected ranking and she has chosen Ankita Raina to be her partner in the women's doubles.
Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, Women's Doubles
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in weightlifting at Tokyo 2020. Ranked second in the world, the former world champion is among the favourites for a medal in the women's 49kg weight division.
Wrestling
- Seema Bisla, Women's Freestyle, 50kg
- Vinesh Phogat, Women’s Freestyle 53kg
- Anshu Malik, Women's Freestyle 57kg
- Sonam Malik, Women's Freestyle 62kg
- Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle 57kg
- Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg
- Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg
Athletics
1. KT Irfan, Men's 20km race walking
2. Sandeep Kumar, Men's 20km race walking
3. Rahul Rohilla, Men's 20km race walking
4. Gurpreet Singh, Men's 50km race walking
5. Bhawna Jat, Women's 20km race walking
6. Priyanka Goswami, Women's 20km race walking
7. Avinash Sable, Men's 3000m steeplechase
8. Murali Sreeshankar, Men's long jump
9. MP Jabir, Men's 400m hurdles
10. Neeraj Chopra, Men's javelin throw
11. Shivpal Singh, Men's javelin throw
12. Annu Rani, Women's javelin throw
13. Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men's shot put
14. Dutee Chand, Women's 100m and 200m
15. Kamalpreet Kaur, Women's discus throw
16. Seema Punia, Women's discus throw
17. 4x400 Mixed Relay
- Men's 4x400m Relay