Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Indian athletes who booked a place at the mega event

More than 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics which begins on July 23. This includes two relay and two hockey teams. The number of athletes participating in the Olympic Games has seen a rise in each of its past three editions.

Below are the names of all Indians qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo, sorted by their sport, discipline and category:

Archery

Tarundeep Rai, Men’s Recurve Atanu Das, Men’s Recurve Pravin Jadhav, Men’s Recurve Deepika Kumari, Women's Recurve

Badminton

PV Sindhu, Women’s singles B Sai Praneeth, Men’s singles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Men’s doubles

Boxing

Vikas Krishan (Men's, 69kg) Lovlina Borgohain (Women's, 69kg) Ashish Kumar (Men's, 75kg) Pooja Rani (Women's, 75kg) Satish Kumar (Men's, 91kg) Mary Kom (Women's, 51kg) Amit Panghal (Men's, 52kg) Manish Kaushik (Men's, 63kg) Simranjit Kaur (Women's, 60kg)

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian equestrian to qualify for the Games in 20 years. He sealed his quota in eventing after topping the group in the individual event category at the South East Asia and Oceanic qualifiers in November 2019.

Fencing

Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The sabre fencer from Chennai booked her slot for Tokyo 2020 through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method at the Budapest Sabre World Cup, an Olympic qualifying event, in Hungary in March.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri Udayan Mane Aditi Ashok

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. The artistic gymnast made the cut in May via the Asian quota.

Hockey

Men’s National Team Women’s National Team

Both teams, led by Manpreet Singh (men's) and Rani Rampal (women's), qualified in November 2019 and each of them will carry an 18-member squad to Tokyo 2020.

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam will be India's only participant in Judo at Tokyo 2020. She made the Olympic cut in the women's extra-lightweight (48kg) division as the highest-ranked Asian judoka outside the top 18 on the Olympic Game Quota (OGQ) rankings list.

Rowing

Indian rowers Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualified in the men’s lightweight double sculls event at the Asian qualifiers in Tokyo, Japan in May.

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan, Laser Radial Vishnu Saravanan, Laser Standard KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er

Shooting

As many as 15 Indian shooters have achieved Olympic qualification so far, making it the country’s largest contingent at any Games.

Anjum Moudgil, 10m Women’s Air Rifle Apurvi Chandela, 10m Women’s Air Rifle Divyansh Singh Panwar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle Deepak Kumar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle Tejaswini Sawant, 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position Sanjeev Rajput, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position Manu Bhaker, 10m Women’s Air Pistol Yashaswini Singh Deswal, 10m Women’s Air Pistol

10. Saurabh Chaudhary, 10m Men’s Air Pistol

11. Abhishek Verma, 10m Men’s Air Pistol

12. Rahi Sarnobat, 25m Women’s Pistol

13. Chinki Yadav, 25m Women’s Pistol (replaced by Elavenil Valarivan)

14. Angad Veer Singh Bajwa, Men’s Skeet

15. Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Men’s Skeet

Swimming

Sajan Prakash, men's 200m butterfly Srihari Nataraj, men's 100m backstroke Maana Patel, women's 100m backstroke

Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Sutirtha Mukherjee Manika Batra

Tennis

For the first time since 1992, no Indian male tennis player will play at the Olympic Games. Only Sania Mirza qualified for Tokyo 2020 via her protected ranking and she has chosen Ankita Raina to be her partner in the women's doubles.

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, Women's Doubles

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in weightlifting at Tokyo 2020. Ranked second in the world, the former world champion is among the favourites for a medal in the women's 49kg weight division.

Wrestling

Seema Bisla, Women's Freestyle, 50kg Vinesh Phogat, Women’s Freestyle 53kg Anshu Malik, Women's Freestyle 57kg Sonam Malik, Women's Freestyle 62kg Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg

Athletics

1. KT Irfan, Men's 20km race walking

2. Sandeep Kumar, Men's 20km race walking

3. Rahul Rohilla, Men's 20km race walking

4. Gurpreet Singh, Men's 50km race walking

5. Bhawna Jat, Women's 20km race walking

6. Priyanka Goswami, Women's 20km race walking

7. Avinash Sable, Men's 3000m steeplechase

8. Murali Sreeshankar, Men's long jump

9. MP Jabir, Men's 400m hurdles

10. Neeraj Chopra, Men's javelin throw

11. Shivpal Singh, Men's javelin throw

12. Annu Rani, Women's javelin throw

13. Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men's shot put

14. Dutee Chand, Women's 100m and 200m

15. Kamalpreet Kaur, Women's discus throw

16. Seema Punia, Women's discus throw

17. 4x400 Mixed Relay

Men's 4x400m Relay

