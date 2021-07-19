Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu form guide - Strength, weaknesses, recent results

When PV Sindhu won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics, she became an overnight star. Her Olympics final against Spanish opponent Carolina Marin was a thrilling affair and Sindhu came close on several occasions during the match to win the gold.

But five years from that memorable Olympics final, the Hyderabad athlete has a chance to go for glory in Tokyo. Can Sindhu finally win Olympic gold?

Here is a look at PV Sindhu's form guide:

STRENGTHS:

PV Sindhu has been training hard alongside Korean coach Park Tae-Sang. She has improved her defensive game over the years and appears more confident in netplay. Her tall height also makes her a challenging opponent when she sends cross-court smashes against relatively smaller opponents. An increase in her feet movement has also allowed her to vary her range of shots.

WEAKNESSES:

It has almost become a trope that Sindhu struggles to win the finals. Despite her bagging gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and a World Championship gold medal in 2019, Sindhu's tendency to lose focus at times during big matches has cost her several times. Sindhu has also struggled against opponents with longer legs like World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei.

RECENT FORM:

PV Sindhu's form in 2021 has not been the best. In January, she lost in the opening round to Mia Blichfeldt at Yonex Thailand Open and then was knocked out at the quarterfinals at the Toyota Thailand Open. In the World Tour Finals the same month, Sindhu lost to Tai Taz Ying and Ratchanok Intanon in consecutive matches and was knocked out from the group stage. In March, Sindhu found form, and reached the final of the Swiss Open, but lost to Marin in the summit clash. Sindhu's run at the All England was cut short after she lost to Pornpawee Chochuwon in the semifinal. The sixth-sed Indian shuttler has been placed in Group J and has comparatively easier opponents alongside Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi and Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova.

