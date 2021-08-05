Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: China beat Japan to win women's team TT gold and extend undefeated record
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: China beat Japan to win women's team TT gold and extend undefeated record

China won the Olympic women's team table tennis gold medal on Thursday after a 3-0 victory over Japan in the final continued the country's undefeated streak in the event.
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Gold medalists Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu of Team China celebrate on the podium. (Getty Images)

China won the Olympic women's team table tennis gold medal on Thursday after a 3-0 victory over Japan in the final continued the country's undefeated streak in the event.

The Chinese trio of Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, who were all competing at their first Olympics, hoisted the national flag together with their coach Li Sun after clinching the title.

World number four Wang crushed Miu Hirano 3-0 in the third match to secure victory for China, who have won all four women's Olympic table tennis team events since it was introduced in 2008.

Hong Kong's Lee Ho Ching, Doo Hoi Kem and Minnie Soo Wai Yam secured the bronze earlier in the day after a 3-1 win over Germany.

In the men's team event, China and Germany will vie for the gold medal on Friday, while Japan and South Korea face each other for the bronze.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics 2021 tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts pic created using a series of 53 images. Can you guess what it shows?

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP