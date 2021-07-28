Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics Day 5 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule in Olympics today

All eyes will be on ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu as she gears up for her second game in the tournament. Here is India's schedule on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu(Getty)

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 enters the fifth day which will begin with the Indian women's Hockey team locking horns with defending Olympic Gold Medallists Great Britain in their third Pool A encounter. All eyes will be on ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu as she gears up for her second game in the tournament. Archers Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari will also be in action in the individual 1/32 eliminations stage. Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh feature in the repechage semi-final A/B in lightweight Men's Double Sculls on Wednesday. Sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will participate in the 49er event. In the afternoon, shuttler Sai Praneeth will play his singles group play stage game. Olympics debutant, boxer Pooja Rani will look to bring out her A-game on Wednesday.

Here is India's schedule on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics:

Hockey

India vs Great Britain in Women’s Pool A - 6:30 AM IST

Badminton

PV Sindhu in Women's Singles Group Play Stage – 7:30 AM IST

B Sai Praneeth in Men's Singles Group Play Stage – 2:30 PM IST

Archery

Tarundeep Rain in Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations – 7:31 AM IST

Pravin Jadhav in Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations – 12:30 PM IST

Deepika Kumari in Women's Individual 1/32 Eliminations – 2:14 PM IST

Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh in Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2 – 8:00 AM IST

Sailing

KC Ganapathy and VarunThakur in 49er Men's Race 2, 3 & 4 – 8:35 AM IST

Boxing

Pooja Rani in Prelims - Round of 16 - Women’s 75 Kg

